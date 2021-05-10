Walk-In COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Offered Tuesday Afternoon

A pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic is set for Tuesday afternoon.

Dr. Lisa Jansen and staff will be administering 250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on a first come, first serve basis.

The shots are available for anyone over the age of 40, those over 18 living in a hot spot postal code, individuals with high-risk health conditions and residents included in the province's group one of essential workers.

The walk-in clinic opens at 5pm and is located at 1720 Howard Ave in Windsor.