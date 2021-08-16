Walk-in COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic Opens in Leamington Wednesday

A series of COVID-19 vaccination clinics are set to pop-up in Leamington this week.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is teaming up with the Community Response and Stabilization Team (CRST) to run the clinics.

According to the release, vaccines will be available for anyone 12-years of age and up who has not received their first or second dose.

Officials say appointments and health cards aren't required.

The clinic will be held at the Princess Centre at 33 Princess St. from Wednesday to Friday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

For more information, visit wevax.ca