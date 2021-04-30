Walk-In COVID-19 Vaccinations Planned for 2 Windsor Postal Codes

Residents in two postal codes will have a chance to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment Monday.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit announced the "pop-up clinics" for residents in the N9A and N9C postal codes Friday.

Vaccinations in Essex County have operated on an appointment only basis thus far and will continue to do so with the exception of Monday's clinics.

The health unit won't be releasing the location of the clinics until Monday morning, but they will be opening a location downtown and on the city's west side at 9 a.m.

Anyone living or working in the postal codes that's at least 18 years old and hasn't recieved their first dose qualifies.

Proof of residency or work identification such as a pay stub will be required.