Walk-in pop-up vaccination clinic to be held in LaSalle

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit is holding a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine pop-up clinic Monday.

The clinic will be held at the Vollmer Recreation Complex in LaSalle on Jan. 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

No appointment needed.

First, second and third doses will be administered to those that are eligible.

Pediatric dosing for children ages 5-11 and flu vaccine will also be available.

Officials ask everyone to access the Vollmer Complex from parking lot #2 at Mike Raymond Dr., the entrance near Gary Parent Rink.

The main building access doors will be locked.