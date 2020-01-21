Walker and Jeter in Class of 2020

The Baseball Hall of Fame has announced two new members in its Class of 2020.

Canadian, and former Montreal Expos, Colorado Rockies, and St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Larry Walker will be enshrined in Cooperstown, New York, on Sunday, July 26th.

Joining him will be former New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter who fell one vote short of becoming the second unanimously-elected member of the Hall.

His former teammate, Mariano Rivera, became the first last year.

Home run king Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, and Curt Schilling all fell short.

— with files from Metro Souce