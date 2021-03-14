Walkerville Brewery Brews Beer in Support of Streetcar No. 351 Restoration

There's a new local beer for sale and it's helping fund the restoration of Streetcar No. 351 in Windsor.

The Streetcar No. 351 "Preserve and Protect" fundraising campaign is getting a boost with Walkerville Brewery's new brew that will raise $1 for each bottle sold.

Walkerville Brewery Owner Mike Brkovich tells The Afternoon News Streetcar No. 351 Special is true to its name.

He says his partner and Master Brewer Ian Gourlay came up with a unique idea for the stout.

"He came up with the idea of aging a very strong beer in a once used bourbon barrel for 351 days," he added.

Brkovich says he started thinking about a way to support the project more than a year ago.

"I immediately called Mayor [Drew] Dilkens and asked if there was any way we could somehow participate in the introduction, fundraising or at some level participate in helping the city in promoting what I thought was a great asset to our community," he added.

He says a limited run is already available.

"Packaging is limited to 1,200 bottles and we feel pretty confident that they're going to sell at a very rapid pace," he added.

The total cost of the Celestial Beacon Project is $7-million - up to $3-million of that cost could be offset by grants from upper levels of government.

Streetcar No. 351 is the centrepiece of the project along Windsor's waterfront.

Walkerville Brewery has already started selling the beer at $9.95 for a 500ml bottle.

Neighbour O'Maggio's Kildare House will also be offering a bottle of the beer with its St. Patrick's Day special and will donate a portion of the proceeds to the campaign.

— with files from AM800's Patty Handysides