Walkerville Brewery takes home a pair of awards at 2022 Canada Beer Cup

More accolades for beers at the Walkerville Brewery.

Two of their stouts took home medals at the 2022 Canada Beer Cup this past weekend, with the Imperial Stout receiving gold in the Imperial Stout Category and the Easy Stout taking home silver in the Sweet/Cream/Milk Stout Category.

Brewery co-owner Ian Gourlay says it's a fantastic credit to their talented team to be able to win two awards at the inaugural Canada Beer Cup

"It's organized by the Canadian Craft Beer Association, which we're members of, and there's competitive breweries from all over the country," he continued. "So we're really delighted, and I'm particularly proud of the brewing staff for the fantastic job they do in brewing great beer here at Walkerville Brewery."

As described by the Canada Beer Cup, it is a "brand new, national competition celebrating independently owned and operated breweries across Canada. It showcases quality and innovation in craft beer from coast to coast to coast."

Gourlay says there's some similarities between the two beers, that they're both stouts, but some very big differences as well.

"The one that we won gold for was our Imperial Stout, and that's a big bold beer with a lot of dark roast character. The Easy Stout is a beer we've had for a number of years and it's a milk stout. It's sweeter, still easy drinking and silky smooth but it has a very soft expresso, coffee, dark chocolate note."

The Imperial Stout is available only at the brewery, while the Easy Stout can be found at the LCBO and some grocery stores.

(Photo Credit: Courtesy of Walkerville Brewery)

As the success for the brewery continues Gourlay says they're taking nothing for granted, and are simply focused on providing a good, quality beer every time.

He says that's the interesting thing about entering beers into award competitions, where the beer is judged on how it is at that time.

"Behind the scenes there's an enormous amount of hard working doing current beers, new beers and making sure the quality of the beer is top class. So that our customers can enjoy it, because at the end of the day, that's what it's all about, it's good to get the awards but the most important thing is that our customers enjoy our beers and that they come back time and again," Gourlay said.

More information on the Canada Beer Cup and the full list of winners can be found here.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi