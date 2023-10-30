Walkerville Brewery wins gold at 2023 Canada Beer Cup for their Imperial Stout

More recognition for a local beer company.

The Walkerville Brewery has taken home a gold medal at the 2023 Canada Beer Cup for their Imperial Stout.

This is the second year in a row the team has won the medal at the Cup, which is a national competition to celebrate independently owned and operated breweries across Canada.

Beer from all over Canada are evaluated by top international judges in 67 modernized beer styles in 11 categories.

This award-winning beverage is described as a bold, full-bodied beer with a dark roasted character and notes of raisin, dark fruit and chocolate.

Mike Brkovich, co-partner at the Walkerville Brewing Company, says it's a proud moment.

"It's the second year in a row at the Canada Beer Cup that we've won a gold medal for our Imperial Stout. And it really demonstrates how proud we are of our team of brewers, who continue to brew nationally recognized beers."

He says this particular beer has been very successful.

"It has won nine provincial and national medals over the last two or three years. We're really proud of the accomplishments of our brewing team, which is lead by Ian Gourlay. And it really shows how hard they work to really produce a great quality beer."

Brkovich says the beer is barrel-aged in a single-used bourbon barrel for six weeks.

"The Imperial Stout is 10 per cent alcohol by volume, and its bitterness is at 60 IBU's [International Bitterness Units]. It's a big, bold beer with dark roast characters, complimented by a smooth, rich, full finish, and a hint of dark fruit."

Walkerville Brewery operates out of one of Hiram Walker's historic facilities once used for whisky production.

Walkerville Brewery is located at 525 Argyle Road in Windsor.

-with files from AM800's Dustin Coffman