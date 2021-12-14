Walkerville Brewery wins three medals at the 2021 Ontario Brewing Awards

A local brewery won big last week at the 2021 Ontario Brewing Awards.

The Walkerville Brewery won two gold medals and one bronze on December 9 during the virtual awards ceremony.

Gold medals were awarded to the breweries Honest Lager and Scotch Ale, while the bronze award was given to their Kremlin Russian Imperial Stout.

Co-owner of the Walkerville Brewery, Mike Brkovich, says the awards just validate what their customers already tell them.

"I just think it really reflects the local craft beer scene here in Windsor-Essex County, all of the great micro-breweries they have and the great products they're producing."

He says a great credit to their success is attributed to their brewing team, staff and crew.

"The hard work here at Walkerville Brewery and our team, how they really take seriously what we do here," he continued. "Anytime you win an award its great credit to the fantastic quality of work that our entire team here does."

Brkovich says they want to continue with this momentum going into the New Year.

"I'm sure in 2022 we are going to come up with some creative beers that we can also enter. Whether it's the Ontario brewing awards. We're really just going to focus on sourcing good products."

In the span of the past six years, the brewery has won a total of 21 awards to date with nine of those awards being gold medals.

Walkerville brews can be purchased at local LCBO's and select grocery stores.