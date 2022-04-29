Walkerville residents to take fight over condo project to Ontario Land Tribunal

A group of people living in Windsor's Walkerville neighbourhood are taking their fight against a proposed condo development to the Ontario Land Tribunal.

A notice of appeal to the OLT has been issued against a zoning decision by Windsor City Council.

At issue is a site-specific zoning amendment approved by Council in late March which will allow construction of a four-storey, 23-unit condo at the corner of Devonshire Court and Kildare Road.

Neighbours next to the property have opposed the development through the entire rezoning process, citing previous zoning agreements, the size of the project and its impact on the neighbourhood.

Lawyer Raymond Colautti lives near the development and is one of the appellants, but also acts as legal counsel for the entire group opposed to the project.

He calls the building out of proportion to the neighbourhood and shoehorned into a lot, with the main entrance on an alley that is right next to a Tim Hortons.

"It is a very bad piece of planning and that's what we intend to show," he says.

The property was the site of St. George’s Anglican Church, before it was demolished in 2016.

At that time, Council agreed to sever the lot into three parcels and zone it for just a few housing developments.

Colautti says they've lived in Walkerville a long time and they're very protective of the neighbourhood.

"One of the top neighbourhoods to live in in North America and indeed in the world, it's been rated that way," he says. "We think this is the thin edge of the wedge that will change Walkerville irrevocably, and we have to stop it."

Colautti believes they're going to be successful based on the city's own prior planning studies done in 2016.

The appeal is expected to take a number of months before it is scheduled for a hearing by the OLT.