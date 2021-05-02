Walkerville Vehicle Fire Under Investigation

Windsor Police Service is investigating a vehicle fire in Walkerville as a possible arson.

Police say a white Chevrolet utility van was engulfed in flames in the 1200 block of Richmond Street near Pierre Street Wednesday at around 3 a.m.

No one was hurt in the fire, but the Arson Unit determined the blaze was intentionally set.

Police are asking residents and businesses in the area to check surveillance footage for anything suspicious from 2:30 a.m. to 3:15 a.m. on April 28.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.