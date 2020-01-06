Walkout Planned for Wednesday at Local Public Schools

Public schools across Windsor-Essex will close Wednesday if teachers and support staff with the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation walk off the job.

The Greater Essex County District School Board says it will not be in a position to provide the necessary supervision of students, which will present significant safety concerns.

1,500 members of OSSTF will hold a one-day strike to back demands in a new contract with the Ontario government.

The union held a similar day of action in early December, forcing the board to close all elementary and secondary schools, affecting 36,000 students.