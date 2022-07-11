Walkways of Sacred Teachings to be discussed at Kingsville council

Councillors in Kingsville will hear from representatives of the Caldwell First Nation at their regular meeting Monday night, about a pair of proposals related to reconciliation.

The two pieces include a Crosswalk of Inclusivity, Strength and Hope as well as a Circle of Sacred Teachings.

Mayor Nelson Santos says the crosswalk would located in the heart of the community, right on Division Street S at the corner of Pearl Street.

"Which features basically the rainbow colours coming together through a collection of fish that are heading southward towards the lake and the water, again showing the importance of the nature and environment and the effort of everyone coming together for the community," he said.

(Photo Credit: Courtesy the Town of Kingsville)

Santos says in their discussions with CFN an opportunity to help teach, learn and reflect also presented itself, which is where the idea for the Circle of Sacred Teachings came from.

"I think the symbolism we're trying to bring, Kingsville has had that community water wheel in place within our peace garden around the Carnegie Arts and Visitors Centre," he continued. "The teaching is one that we're kind of excited about because it does reflect a lot about values within our community and within our region."

(Photo Credit: Courtesy the Town of Kingsville)

He says each of the teachings reflect an animal and a word, and they're very important to members of the CFN.

Santos says each meeting and conversation with representatives of the CFN opened his eyes even further to realizing the importance projects like these could have in the community.

"It's exciting to see the thought that's gone behind this, the interpretation that can be made for the community and for the reconciliation efforts that we're making. But in general as well, to kind of think of a place that you can come to within a peace garden that's been established and this is a new addition that I think would be very positively reflected for us in Kingsville," Santos said.

Council will be asked to support the projects being put forward, to provide direction to pursue and proceed with what it would take to make the installations a reality in the future.

Kingsville council gets underway at 6 p.m. on Monday.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi