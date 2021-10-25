Wallaceburg fire causes $300,000 in damages

Fire crews in Chatham-Kent were called to a fire over the weekend in Wallaceburg.

Just before noon on Sunday, firefighters responded to a structure fire at 7285 Base Line.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke coming from a garage and after further investigation they found flames on the interior of the garage.

Quick action by the firefighters protected the house from becoming involved, with damages estimated at $300,000.

The cause of the fire is listed as accidental.

Crews will remain on scene for the next few hours extinguishing hot spots.