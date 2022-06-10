Wallaceburg man arrested for sexual assault

Police in Chatham-Kent are investigating a sexual assault.

According to police, a sexual assault occurred on May 25 after midnight.

Police say an investigation was launched on May 30 and through the investigation, officers learned a man was also on conditions to stay in his residence between 11:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m.

A 39-year-old man from Wallaceburg was arrested by police for sexual assault and failing to comply with a release order.

Police have not released any other details.