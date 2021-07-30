Wallaceburg Man Charged After a Drug Bust in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent police have seized just under $14,000 worth of suspected methamphetamine and cocaine.

According to police, members of the the Intelligence Section executed two search warrants at two different residences in Wallaceburg Wednesday afternoon.

Police say digital scales, a cell phone, packaging material and large amount of Canadian and American currency were also seized.

A 44-year-old Wallaceburg man is charged with two counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking.

The man was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 2.