Wallaceburg Man Charged after Allegedly Assaulting a Police Officer

A Wallaceburg man faces several charges after allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Chatham-Kent Police Service was called to a parking lot on Wallace Street for a report of a suspicious man Wednesday.

According to police, the man then provided a false identity to a patrol officer on scene.

Police says the officer was able to determine that man's identity and learned the vehicle he was sitting in did not belong to him.

The man then refused to exit the vehicle when the officer attempted to place him under arrest, according to police.

Police say the man allegedly punched the officer and grabbed his conducted energy weapon during the struggle.

According to the release, the officer was eventually able to subdue the man and place him under arrest.

Investigators later learned the man had stolen a key from a woman and attempted to steal her vehicle prior to the assault.

A 37-year-old man from Wallaceburg is charged with obstructing a police officer, resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer, disarming a police officer and robbery.

Police says he remains in custody while he awaits a bail hearing.