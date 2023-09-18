Wallaceburg man charged after family dispute in Chatham-Kent

Charges have been laid after a family dispute in Chatham-Kent.

Chatham-Kent police say officers were called Sunday afternoon to Dufferin Avenue in Wallaceburg for a dispute.

According to police, a mother and father were assaulted and injured by their adult son.

Police say the investigation revealed, the son had flipped a glass table towards his mother severely injuring her leg and then threw his mother to the ground severely injuring her further.

Investigators add, the son also threatened to kill both his parents.

A 51-year-old man from Wallaceburg was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated Assault, two counts of utter threats to cause death, one count of mischief under $5000, and one count of mischief to prevent lawful enjoyment of property.

