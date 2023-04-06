Wallaceburg man charged after striking vehicle with an axe

Police in Chatham-Kent say a 38-year-old Wallaceburg man has turned himself in after striking a vehicle with an axe in February.

According to police, officers responded to Bruce Street in Wallaceburg on February 9 for a mischief investigation.

The investigation revealed the victims were at an address on Reaume Street when the man approached their car yelling and striking their vehicle with an axe causing damage to the windshield.

Police say after numerous attempts to locate the man, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The man attended police headquarters Wednesday morning and turned himself in.

He is charged with mischief and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.