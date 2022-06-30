Wallaceburg man faces numerous charges following disturbance

Chatham-Kent police have charged a Wallaceburg man following an apartment inspection gone wrong.

Police say they responded to a disturbance on Wallace Street just after 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Through investigation police learned the man became upset and engaged in a verbal argument with three people, when they arrived to conduct a scheduled inspection on his apartment.

The three people left the apartment before completing the inspection, and as they walked away the man followed them.

He spat in the face of one, took another person's hat and threw it at the third person, striking them in the face.

The three victims continued to walk away, when the man then removed his pants and exposed his behind to the victims.

The 44-year-old was arrested and charged with theft, two counts of assault and three counts of indecent acts.

He was taken to police headquarters and later released with conditions and a future court date of August 3.

