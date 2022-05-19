Wallaceburg man facing drug trafficking charges

A Wallaceburg man is facing a handful of charges after a drug bust by police in Chatham-Kent.

Shortly before 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday members of the Chatham-Kent Police Intelligence Section, and members of the Ontario Provincial Police Intelligence Unit, joined forces and executed a Controlled Drugs and Substance Act Search Warrant on Fraser Street.

Police recovered approximately $4,700 in cocaine, methamphetamine, oxycodone and MDMA, which was seized for analysis.

A set of scales, packaging material and a large sum of Canadian Currency was also seized.

Four people were found in the residence and arrested, but three of them were released unconditionally.

60-year-old John Murphy was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.