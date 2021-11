Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting in Wallaceburg.

Chatham-Kent Police say a confrontation between two men known to each other lead to a 33-year-old Wallaceburg man suffering a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound late Sunday night.

Investigators say a 27-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested in Windsor Monday night and charged with attempted murder.

He remains in custody pending a bail hearing.