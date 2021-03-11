Wallaceburg Woman Charged with Attempted Murder

A Wallaceburg woman has been charged with attempted murder.

Chatham-Kent Police Service was called to an apartment complex in Wallaceburg Tuesday morning after a report of a woman yelling in the hallway while brandishing a kitchen knife.

Police later learned three men had entered the hall from their units when they heard the commotion.

The woman attempted to stab two of the men and failed, but the third man was stabbed twice, according to police.

Investigators say a 58-year-old Wallaceburg man was rushed to hospital in London after sustaining life-threatening injuries.

A 33-year-old woman from Wallaceburg has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police say the woman remains in custody while she awaits a bail hearing.