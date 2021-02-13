iHeartRadio
Wallaceburg Youth Assaults Brother with Kitchen Knife

A physical altercation between teen brothers has sent one to hospital.

Chatham-Kent police say officers were called to a home in Wallaceburg Friday morning around 3:30am for a "disturbance" between two brothers.

According to police, a verbal argument escalated into a physical altercation.

Police a 16-year-old assaulted his 18-year-old brother with a kitchen knife.

The 18-year-old was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 16-year-old fled the scene before police arrived but was arrested a short time later.

He's charged with assault causing bodily harm and being in possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The youth was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for break and enter.

He remains in police custody.

