Ward 1 candidate unveils 'Keep Windsor Moving Forward' plan

Ward 1 councillor candidate Fred Francis is looking for re-election, presenting more details about his platform.

Details on his 'Keep Windsor Moving Forward' plan have been released on Francis' website.

It highlights lower debt and increased reserves, the new Windsor-Essex Acute Health Care Hospital, homelessness, fixing roads and sewers, and creating new jobs in the city.

Francis says his plan aims to help residents in Ward 1 and Windsor as a whole.

"We're dealing with how to combat poverty, homelessness, environmental challenges fiscal challenges, affordability and also upgrading our infrastructure. The first four points of my platform were: Ward 1 specific, but the fifth one 'Keep Windsor Moving Forward' plank is city-wide."

He says his platform will work toward reducing the city's carbon footprint.

"Windsor can do so much. Getting the support from local neighbouring communities is very important but also trying to reach out to the City of Detroit, we could sign a deal or a partnership with the City of Detroit where both cities on both sides of the river could work on being more environmentally friendly."

Francis says he has learned a lot over the last eight years as a councillor.

"If we have the financial wear with all to weather those financial uncertainties and financial storms, that will allow us to continue to build upon our infrastructure, fix our roads and sewers, upgrade things like our parks, and provide better services for all the residents in Windsor."

This will be Francis' third term running for Ward 1.

Full platform details are set to be made public at Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex on Wednesday, October 5.

