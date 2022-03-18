Ward 2 councillor says $20 million in affordable housing funding is much needed

Ward 2 councillor Fabio Costante is pleased with the announcement of affordable housing being funded in the Bloomfield area through the Rapid Housing Initiative.

As reported on AM800 on Thursday, nearly $20 million in federal funding will be put in place to create affordable housing on 3351 Bloomfield in Windsor, 462 Crawford Street in Windsor and on 310 Sherk Street in Leamington.

He says this is great news for his and the neighbouring ward on Crawford.

"As we all know the singular biggest issue in our community right now is safe accessible housing, affordable housing and social housing in our community," he continued. "This is a big announcement today, an important announcement and hopefully the first of many that we're going to see in the upcoming years."

Costante says he's looking forward to seeing the Bloomfield area grow and develop.

"I think its going to be a good addition to the community, its certainly needed and will fit within the fabric of the Bloomfield and St. Joseph community."

He says residents have raised concerns about affordable housing over the years.

"It really effects all folks whether it's a young family looking to get a starter home, whether it's those looking for affordable housing, whether it's those who are renting. I mean everyone is feeling the pinch right now and house prices have gone up, rent has gone up, so this is a very important issue in our community, not just in Windsor but across the province and country," Costante said.

The housing projects are expected to be competed by the end of 2022.

- with files from Rob Hindi