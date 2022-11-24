Ward 2 Councillor visits local high school to discuss homelessness in Windsor

Ward 2 Councillor Fabio Costante visited a local high school to discuss the issue of homelessness locally.

The grade 12 social justice class at Assumption College High School presented their projects and solutions on how to combat homelessness on Thursday.

Many students highlighted the need for government and private-sector partnerships to combat these issues.

Fabio Costante says he was impressed with what students were able to come up with.

He said he was pleased most students recognized that many issues with homelessness are connected to mental health and addictions.

"One of the things I saw among the three presentations was a recognition that homelessness was connected to mental health and addiction in many cases. The idea of partnering with the private sector in a meaningful way and recognizing that the municipality alone can't tackle the issues."

Costante says the Downtown Mission does amazing work to combat homelessness.

He says the Mission and other private enterprises are important in the community.

"They do fill a lot of gaps where they exist but that gap has grown in the last five years I would say, so it's incumbent on not just the municipal government but the provincial and federal government to come together and say we need to have real skin in the game here to address this problem in partnership with the Mission, Street Help and other organizations."

Grade 12 student Myiesha says the issue of homelessness is very important to her.

"I care a lot about poverty and the groundwork in our society, I want to make a change. My dream is to become a social service worker and be involved in society, so that's why this means a lot to me."

He says locally there are around 500 people who do not have a permanent home.

Costante told students that homelessness doesn't necessarily mean people living on the street but also includes people who are couch surfing or going house to house at a family member or friend's place.