Ward 3 candidate wants the city to work with The Downtown Mission

A candidate running in Windsor's Ward 3 says finding the Downtown Mission a permanent home would be one of his top priorities if elected in this month's municipal election.

Brian Yeomans says he's committed to working with the mission in finding a new home and says he will also work with the organization to develop an outdoor space behind their current property on Ouellette Avenue.

He says he would like to see a special working relationship between the mission and the city.

"The city could leverage their reach to help raise funds for the project while helping with public consultation and the community buy in," Yeomans said.

He says he would work with the mission in trying to find the best site for a new home.

"Getting the mission a new home with a new space indoor and outdoor, transitional housing unit and community spaces for meetings will go along way in accommodating and making people feel comfortable and tied into the programs and services they need to succeed."

He says if elected, he would pledge to create a comfortable space at the mission's current site on Ouellette.

"This area is currently a parking lot and is not necessarily needed as much as a comfortable shaded space for people to spend time during the day," he continued. "We need to focus on making spaces that are comfortable and accessible for people in need and not work to make places more uncomfortable."

Yeomans also released his plan on Tuesday outlining core safety and security.

His plan focuses on three pillars: people, place and partnerships.

Current ward 3 councillor Rino Bortolin is not seeking re-election.

Yeomans is up against Renaldo Agostino, Katherine Cameron, Helmi Charif, Angela Fitzpatrick, Nick Kolasky, Kennedy Mangera, James McCarte and Cynthia Van Vrouwerff.

The municipal election is October 24.