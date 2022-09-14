Ward 3 candidate would revisit location of safe consumption site if elected

A candidate for Ward 3 in Windsor wants the city to revisit the location of the proposed safe consumption site.

Renaldo Agostino says if elected, he'll push for another location.

As AM800 news reported last month, the health unit is hoping to have the site at 101 Wyandotte St. E. completed within the next few months.

Agostino believes it's the wrong location for the site.

"I've talked to many many stakeholders down here, I'm sorry we can't put a safe injection site across the street from a McDonald's," he continued. "It doesn't work, it's right at the gateway to America, it's beside a McDonald's, there's a beer store like around the corner, like it doesn't work, it wouldn't work."

He says he would like to see the site at a location where it makes sense.

"Would I like to see it in the downtown certainly not. If it makes sense there then we should put it downtown but not right across the street from a McDonald's," Agostino said.

Agostino says he's always been against the proposed location.

"I want to help as many people as we possibly can and if they're proven to help people and I really really really really would like to see that, then that's fine we can have them, let's see if they work. Everything that everyone told us has worked over all the years, it turns out hasn't worked but I'm willing to see if this works but it can't be across the street from a McDonald's, it just can't be."

The health unit has submitted its application to Health Canada and is still waiting for government approval.

Agostino talked about the safe consumption site on Wednesday as he outlined his safety plan for the downtown core.

His plan consists of five steps.

Those steps include policing, collaboration, helping those in need, making downtown unwelcoming to those who make us feel unsafe and making sure we are all good neighbours.