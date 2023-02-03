Ward 3 councillor trying to find a new home for Street Angels Soup Shack

A member of Windsor City Council is trying to find a solution to keep the Street Angels Soup Shack in the downtown core.

Ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino says he's working the phones and they're going to find a solution to this very quickly.

The Street Angels Soup Shack, a Feeding Windsor Essex program, has been operating since Nov. 21, 2022 but has been forced to pause its service after losing its parking space.

It had been parked in the Throne of Grace Church parking lot at 405 Victoria St. but officials say they are no longer able to stay stationed at that location.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Street Angels by Feeding Windsor Essex

While organizers have spoken to several churches within the downtown core about a spot, they were not able to find another site.

The Soup Shack is currently parked at 999 Drouillard Road at New Song Church/Feeding Windsor Essex.

Agostino says this is not an impossible problem to solve.

"It's a service that clearly proven it works and it's something I'm going to assist on, no question about it," he says. "It's not like an ice cream truck delivering soup, it stays in one spot and services people there. We're looking for a new home, hopefully we'll have an announcement shortly."

The Soup Shack has been serving an average of 40-50 people per day, 7 days a week from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., while also providing clothing and supplies to those in need.

Organizers say if they cannot find a new home for the shack by Monday, they will begin operating the Soup Shack from the parking lot at the site on Drouillard Road, with the eventual goal to move closer to the downtown core.