Ward 3 councillor wants city staff member posted in downtown park to improve safety

A member of council would like to see a city staff member assigned to a downtown Windsor park as a way to improve safety.

Ward 3's Renaldo Agostino has asked administration to explore if it's possible to have a staff member assigned to Mitchell Park, just off Giles Boulevard, not far from Bruce Avenue.

Agostino says he's been contacted by people in his ward about some issues lately in the park.

"You know the regular stuff, violence with kids, kids getting aggressive on the basketball court. Just the regular stuff young kids go through," he says.

Administration was also asked to find out if the Canada Summer Jobs program has a grant available to cover the cost of hiring a young person as part of a potential pilot project.

Agostino says there was a similar program in a park near his childhood home in Toronto and he thinks having someone in a Parks and Recreation shirt could act as a deterrent to any potential problems in the park.

He says the position is also about activation.

"Knowing that there's someone there who has a key to a room that has soccer balls, basketball, tether balls or volleyballs. You're adding something to the park, you're adding programming in a sense," he says. "It does so many good things in the community and it was such a good thing when I was a kid, I think it would be great to start that in Mitchell Park."

Agostino says he thinks neighbourhood kids would love to have a job like this.

"I think parents would be really happy to see that there's something like this happening at the park for sure. Imagine having a sign at the park that says supervision from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., you'd feel more comfortable as a parent," he says,

Mitchell Park features a number of amenities including a basketball court, tennis courts, a soccer and football field, and a walking trail.

Agostino would like any potential program to have designated hours during the spring and summer months, from 11 a.m. to potentially 7 p.m., seven days a week.