Ward 3 councillor wants options to increase donations to those in need

A member of city council wants to see if scannable QR codes could be placed around Windsor to help increase donations to those in need.

Ward 3's Renaldo Agostino has asked city administration to prepare a report on the potential of installing QR code signs on city property to encourage digital donations and maybe curb aggressive panhandling.

"The days of cash are quickly coming to an end and I wonder if that leads to some of the aggression that happens out on the streets. I see some jurisdictions have started using QR codes to give to those who are in need. It seems to be working for these jurisdictions and I want to see if that's something that's viable for our area," he says.

Agostino referenced similar programs in several other jurisdictions including Greenville, South Carolina, where signs with QR codes have been put in place and linked to allow donations to various services and organizations supporting homeless and addiction issues.

A QR code is a type of barcode that can be scanned by your phone and can contain information about the item to which it is attached.

Agostino says this is not going to stop anyone from panhandling.

"This is part of the long game and what could happen here is that we could get more money for more resources that will help and that's what I'm looking to do," he says.

Agostino says he wants to create opportunities for more giving.

"At it's root it's a money problem. People are panhandling, people are short, people are desperate, it's a money problem. So what we need to do is figure out more ways to raise more money. This is an outside the box idea that I want more information about," he adds.

The City of Windsor is currently developing a by-law aimed at reducing aggressive, intimidating and dangerous panhandling practices.

Panhandling is not illegal as several courts across Canada have ruled that peaceful and nonobstructive panhandling is considered to be a form of expression, and as such is protected by the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

