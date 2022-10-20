Ward 4 candidate in Windsor questions proposed mega hospital location 

A ward 4 candidate in Windsor is questioning the proposed location for the new hospital.

Giovanni Abati held a news conference Wednesday evening where he discussed residents concerns, his concerns, and offered a potential solution to the location debate.

He says he has spoken to hundreds of Ward 4 residents about the location, where he says over 90 per cent are against the location.

Abati says a referendum was needed.

"I asked for a referendum back in 2018, and everyone in the crowd applauded because we all think that we all need a say. It's a $2-billion investment, and why are just two people, Mayor Dilkens and David Musyj, decided for our 400,000 residents in Windsor-Essex."

He says there is a better fit for the project.

"I believe that next to the Serbian Centre was the first choice by the Site Selection Committee, and it failed because of a $2-million overrun it cost more for that piece of property then it did for County Road 42. Which is rather comical when you think of the infrastructure is already at the Serbian Centre with the roads, hydro, water, sewer, sidewalks, buses."

Abait believes the proposed site is the wrong location.

"They've always shut down debate, even at all the council meetings, and they said 'this is about the location, the location is decided'. Well, the only reason people are showing up and arguing the point is because they're not happy with the location. It's a floodplain. It's very detrimental to the environment. No one can walk there, cycle there."

Abati says if elected, he would call for a referendum.

The proposed location for the new mega hospital is on County Road 42 and the 9th Concession, near Windsor Airport.

Construction is expected to take four years, putting the competition date in 2031.

Abati is up against seven other candidates running for Ward 4, including Edy Haddad, Gregory Heil, Matt Marchand, Mark McKenzie, Jake Rondot, Kristen Siapas, and Patrick Sutherland.

-with files from AM800's Aaron Mahoney