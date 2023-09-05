Ward 4 councillor favours one-time funding to improve alley maintenance

The issue of alley maintenance standards in Windsor will be up for discussion when city council meets Tuesday evening.

An administration report is offering several options for council to consider when it comes to addressing alley maintenance, everything from increased funding to increased by-law enforcement.

Ward 4 councillor Mark McKenzie has been pushing for improvements to the city's paved alleyways, noting that it's one of the main complaints he receives from people in his ward.

"Let's start addressing these alleys. We need them repaved first off, we need more lighting down these alleys, we have got to make them safe," he says. "A lot of these residents have garages or driveways off these alleys, so we have to make them safe for these residents."

McKenzie is in favour of one option that calls for a one-time funding increase from reserves to double alley maintenance spending.

He feels it would allow more work to be done now, while also giving council time to take a long-term look at funding alley maintenance during the next budget deliberations.

In the current 10-year capital plan, the Minor Alley Project, receives $200,000 per year for the years 2024 through 2027 and $250,000 per year for the years 2028 through 2032.

This level of funding permits maintenance of one or two alleys per year but increasing alley maintenance funding to $400,000 or $600,000 per year, would enable the repair of 2-4 or 3-6 paved alleys per year.

An alley in the area of the 600 block of Moy Avenue and Hall Avenue in Windsor. Sept. 1, 2023 (Photo: Mark McKenzie)

According to a report from administration, the city maintains 147 kilometres of paved and unpaved alleyways which are in various conditions.

As of June 2023, 42 km of paved alleys are "now" deficient, 20 km will be "now" deficient in 1-5 years, 10 km will be "now" deficient in 6-10 years, and 7 km are considered "adequate."

Currently, paved alleys are maintained on an as-needed basis, based on priority, while gravel alleys are re-graded twice per year. Unassumed grass alleys are the responsibility of abutting property owners.

The city spends approximately $200,000 annually to maintain paved alleys, only allowing for one or two paved alleys to be repaired annually.

City council meets at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at Windsor City Hall.