Ward 4 Councillor nominated as Tecumseh's Library Board representative

Newly elected Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie has officially resigned from his position on Town of Tecumseh council.

He sent in his resignation letter to the town on Sunday.

The municipal act does not allow one to serve in the legislative assembly and continue service as a municipal councillor.

Dowie resigning leaves a vacancy in the office of Councillor Ward 1, as well as his spot as the Tecumseh representative for The Library Board.

During Tuesday night's Town of Tecumseh's Special Council Meeting, Ward 4 Councillor Brian Houston was nominated for Tecumseh's representative on The Library Board, however this must be approved by County Council.

Administration is also preparing a report for the next Council meeting on replacing Andrew Dowie's Ward 1 position.