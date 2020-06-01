Ward 4 Councillor Wants Geese Out of Colchester Beach

Ward 4 Councillor Sherry Bondy is hoping the Town of Essex will support geese mitigation at Colchester Beach.

Bondy is bringing a motion to Monday night's council meeting asking for a report on how to humanly rid the beach community of the birds.

She says she's received numerous complaints from residents.

"They've come here and made their home in Colchester Beach and it's really made it unsightly at times," says Bondy. "There feces have become a nuisance and sometimes they're dangerous."

She hopes council supports the motion.

"Maybe the rest of council doesn't see it as an issue, but nobody wants to go down there and walk on the beach and get tones of feces on your feet," says Bondy.

She says she's open to any suggestion that scares the birds away humanely, but the use of dogs is the one she thinks would be most effective.

"Surrounding municipalities have used dogs to scare away the geese and it can be quite effective. If the geese are scared away in the beginning of the season they don't come back," says Bondy.

Bondy hopes council will approve a report on the issue to be brought back at the next meeting.

Council gets underway at 6 p.m. and can be streamed live from the town's website.

With files from Rob Hindi