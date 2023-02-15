Ward 4 councillor wants more EV charging stations in city-owned parking lots

A member of Windsor city council wants to know about the feasibility of installing electric vehicle charging stations in all municipally-owned parking lots and parking garages.

During Monday's meeting, Ward 4 councillor Mark McKenzie asked administration for a report and potential policy on the issue.



McKenzie says he wants to know why we don't have these in all municipally-owned parking lots.

"I'm not saying we need to fill them up with EV charging stations but I know there are certain municipalities, Dufferin for example has a policy in place, I believe it's one charging station per 50 parking spots," he says. "So that's something I'm hoping administration will look at and come back and give us a report on the feasibility on that."

McKenzie says he just wants to be ahead of the game.

"I'm all about being proactive instead of not reactive. I'd like us to at least start to look at this now, you are seeing more and more people going the electric vehicle route," he says.

McKenzie feels this could show that the city is behind the move to electric vehicles.

"If the city can do it first, then we can start going to the private lots and say 'you need to do this too,' he says. "I think we need to show that we're at least behind it before we start asking other people to do the same thing, right?"

In August, 2021, the City of Windsor announced a $525,000 investment to install 11 electric vehicle charging stations capable of charging 22 electric vehicles throughout the city. The program was supported by in-kind contributions from ENWIN Utilities.