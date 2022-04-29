Ward 4 councillor weighs in on Walkerville residents condo fight

Ward 4 councillor Chris Holt is sticking by a council decision to approve a site-specific zoning amendment in late march that paved the way for construction of a four-storey, 23-unit condo at the corner of Devonshire Court and Kildare Road despite neighbourhood opposition.

As AM800 News reported this morning, a group of people living in the Walkerville neighbourhood are taking their fight against the proposed condo development to the Ontario Land Tribunal.

Holt says he isn't surprised this is the route some of the residents are choosing, but believes it's too bad because it was a well publicized and communicated original plan that included a number of public meetings.

"The developers held a meeting with all the residents, so their points were definitely heard and were reflected in the final plan," he continued. "It's too bad that this is the route that some of the residents are taking because it will delay the process, it will delay the construction and at the end it will delay more housing units being available in the community."

He says he's not sure of the exact timeline for the OLT appeal, but that any delay will have an impact on families and people looking for places to live in Windsor.

"It might delay it by a few months, but any delay is still a delay. To tell the people that are paying exorbitant amounts of money to find a home in Windsor that it's going to be delayed by four months. That means a lot unfortunately, that four months means a lot to a family or a retiree just wanting to find a home," Holt said.

Holt says council made a decision that residential infill and urban densification is a high priority, which means they need more people living within the city and taking advantage of existing infrastructure.

He says his views on this have been resolute, and that the complaints they've been hearing aren't exactly new arguments.

"The complaints we're hearing are the standard complaints that any community has about a development going up in their neighbourhood. They feel it's out of scale, they're worried about parking and they're worried about privacy. And these kind of things is what happens at every single Development and Heritage Standing Committee meeting."

The notice of appeal is expected to take a number of months before it's scheduled for a hearing by the OLT.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi