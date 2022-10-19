Ward 6 candidate calling for exploration of multi-purpose sports venue

One Ward 6 candidate has announced that, if elected, he will lobby city council to have City of Windsor administration conduct a feasibility study to support the development of a multi-purpose indoor/outdoor Field Sports Venue during his first term.

Jeremy Renaud says while his immediate priorities for the ward would be on safe communities and roads, he says by the end of his first term he's committed to getting the study done.

The proposed venue could include:

Indoor Opportunities: four full-sized dedicated soccer fields, eight futsal courts, two multi-purpose fields (to support disciplines like football, lacrosse, field hockey, cricket, ultimate, and disc golf), plus commercial opportunities to support sports medicine (physiotherapy to rehabilitation), coaching certification training, education, and development programs.

Outdoor Opportunities: four to eight full-sized fields (separated and dedicated to their respective sporting disciplines), golf driving range, skate park, BMX, and cyclo-cross facilities to support abled-bodied and ParaSport competitive and recreational opportunities, plus community gardens and parking.

Renaud says he's interested in developing avenues in sports and recreation, which enhance socioeconomic opportunities for growth, participation, and quality of life for residents.

He says the study would be dependent on what the community views as the best location for such a venue, though he does have some ideas in mind.

"Not speaking for candidates in Ward 3 or Ward 3, but one site proposed could be in Ward 3. Another could be a combination between Ward 6 and 7. However a third option, depending on the direction of the community and if we want to engage the county into making it a regional facility, could be out near the airport as well," he said.

Renaud says where exactly the venue would be built will be determined by a number of factors.

"Community engagement, support, and opportunities for development. Obviously we want to make sure that we're maintaining environmental standards and we're having appropriate land for zoning for the development of the facility."

For the past 20 years Renaud has been involved in sports at a number of levels, and across a number of sports from soccer to football and lacrosse, and he says it's an area that can be approved.

"Having been involved in seeing participation rates in those sports with lack of facilities indoor, and opportunities to enable them for kids to enter and then develop and go on to competitive leagues or recreational. There's tremendous opportunity," he stated.

In addition to the proposed venue, Renaud also says he would support the community's request for the inclusion of a Dog Park at Tranby in Riverside - where baseball diamonds, a trail, and a playground apparatus currently reside - without the removal of existing amenities.