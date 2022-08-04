Ward 6 Councillor voices concerns over child care staff shortage

Staffing shortages for registered childhood educators have led to a waitlist.

Ward 6 Councillor Jo-Anne Gignac voiced her concerns in regards to before and after-school child care in the Riverside area during the Community Services and Parks Standing Committee meeting on Wednesday, August 3.

Staffing shortages are said to be caused due to the hours involved, split and broken shifts at the beginning or end of the day, and part-time roles.

Gignac says the school year is fast approaching.

"We're in August and parents are looking for answers in terms of how we might move forward, we are looking for some optional opportunities that perhaps have not been explored in the past. One of the options was to maybe have people that are able to walk the children."

She says that parents have voiced their concerns.

"I have put the question out there at the last committee meeting to try to get a handle on where our city is, the flow through dollars that we manage for these facilities, and an update in terms of how we're going to make sure parents are able to get the information they need for the beginning of the school year."

Manager of Housing and Children's Services Dawn Bosco says they are working on a plan to engage the community to increase early childhood educators across Windsor-Essex.

She says they meet with the school board regularly.

"We are looking for other unique opportunities such as in the Riverside area, having staff to be able to walk and pick up children from one school to go to another, so that's currently in the works to assist the constituent that brought the issue forward."

Housing and Children's Services are working closely with the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board and the Greater Essex County District School Board.

They ask the city for the recruitment of RECE staff, before and after-school programs and transportation addressed by the childcare operators and school boards.

