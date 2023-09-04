Ward 6 councillor wants people to have an 'open mind' about changing Open Streets Windsor

A member of city council believes people need to keep an open mind about a recommendation to change and expand Open Streets Windsor.

Ward 6 councillor Jo-Anne Gignac says we have many unique neighbourhoods and this would allow people to come out and explore them.

"There probably will be some opposition because with change always comes opposition. People have become accustomed to it being in one area," she says."

The city's community services standing committee will receive a report at the Sept. 6 meeting that recommends alternating the annual event between the east and west ends of Windsor.

If approved, Open Street would move to an east side route including the Olde Riverside, Pillette Village, Ford City, Ottawa and Erie Street Business Improvement Areas as of 2024.

The route would then return to the previously approved downtown/west-side route including the Walkerville, Wyandotte Town Centre, Downtown, and Sandwich Business Improvement Areas.

The route would then alternate between the east-west routes moving forward.

The call for change to include other parts of the city was spearheaded by a petition from the Olde Riverside Town Centre and Pillette Village BIAs, which was brought to council by Gignac.

She says she knows a lot of people have driven through these areas and their attention, as it should be, is on traffic.

"Let's just keep an open mind and then lets start exploring how we can bring these programs out to all areas, all neighbourhoods of our city," she says.

Gignac says this change would bring it through the Olde Riverside Town Centre and Pillette Village BIAs, which would benefit her ward.

"I'd love to see the route go all the way to the {Riverside} Marina where it would allow people to jump on the boat and explore Peche Island. Follow along the Ganatchio Trail, which picks up at Isabelle and go all the way out to Stop 26 and the beach," she adds.

Open Streets first began in 2016 as a pilot project with the city closing down a number of roadways to allow people to walk or bike through several neighbours, interacting with businesses in each area.

The city's community services standing committee will meet at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 6 at Windsor City Hall.

City administration is recommending an east end route to run along: East end route: Wyandotte Street East between Jefferson Boulevard & Drouillard Road, Drouillard Road between Wyandotte Street East & Seminole Street, Seminole Street between Drouillard Road & Walker Road, Walker Road between Seminole Street & Ottawa Street, Ottawa Street between Walker Road & Parent Avenue, Parent Avenue between Ottawa Street & Erie Street, and Erie Street between Parent Avenue & Howard Avenue.

A west end route would run along: Sandwich Street between Brock Street & Rosedale Avenue (roundabout), University Avenue West between Rosedale Avenue & Huron Church Road, Huron Church Road between University Avenue West & Riverside Drive West, Riverside Drive West between Huron Church Road & Caron Avenue, Caron Avenue between Riverside Drive West & University Avenue, University Avenue West between Caron Avenue & Aylmer Avenue, Aylmer Avenue between University Avenue East & Wyandotte Street East, Wyandotte Street East between Aylmer Avenue & Albert Road, Albert Road between Wyandotte Street East & Edna Street, Edna Street between Albert Road & Drouillard Road and Drouillard Road between Wyandotte Street East & Richmond Street.