Ward 7 Candidate says Residents want Improvements in Forest Glade

Byelection candidate Farah El-Hajj says she may be young, but she has the experience to make a difference in ward 7.

The 26-year-old graduate of the University of Windsor got her first taste of politics serving on student council.

After graduation El-Hajj began working in the NDP Constituency Office for West-Windsor MP Brian Masse and MPP Lisa Gretzky and says she's ready to help her community.

El-Hajj has put a focus on the Forest Glade area after her canvasing efforts showed residents want improved neighbourhood safety, traffic calming and fixes for dangerous intersections.

She says Forest Glade Park is also top of mind for many in the area.

"An upgraded and expanded library, community centre and arena as well as seeing the Splash Pad completed," she says.

The life-long Windsorite hopes people see past her age and see she's the most qualified person for the job.

"We definitely need to be electing younger council members, we need to be electing more women to council and other levels of government," she says. "I'm very excited to have these opportunities and hopefully to service Ward 7 residents."

Igor Dzaic, Michelle Gajewski, Jeewen Gill, Barb Holland, Ernie Lamont, Greg Lemay, Michael Malott, Angelo Marignani, Thérèse Papineau, Albert Saba and Howard Weeks are also running in Ward 7.

The byelection is set for October 5.