Ward 7 candidates on resident concerns about proposed development

Residents from the north end of Ward 7 in Windsor say they're concerned about a proposed development at the corner of Beverly Glen Street and Florence Avenue.

Candidate Greg Lemay held a campaign event on Thursday, with a number of concerned residents speaking about a proposed six storey condo development in the area with a parking lot for up to 200 vehicles.

He says residents paid a premium for their homes which are currently facing the empty field.

Lemay says the residents were told when they bought their homes, the field would be used for a park or a school.

He says they're not against development but are concerned with the proposed development being built on a flood plain, and feel infrastructure in the area hasn't kept up with growth.

Taken by Rob Hindi

Lemay says the land hasn't been rezoned yet, which is why he's speaking up.

"At this point it's sitting in Phase 1, it hasn't moved to Phase 2, and that's why I've got all these folks on a petition. We're trying to encourage, or change, or alter the plans at this point. We understand that we need to build, obviously we're a growing city, but at this point we need to alter something that works for everybody as it doesn't fit in with the existing homes," he said.

Over 300 home owners have already signed onto Lemay's petition to alter the plans.

Lemay says in this area it's a major concern, and strong leadership is needed going forward to make sure the concerns of residents are heard.

"When I get over to other areas in the north end of the ward a lot of them are unaware, I make them aware, and then it's immediate almost panic. Some are saying I am going to have to sell my home, I don't want to see that. At the end of the day it's something that we need to work on as an entire ward, it's something we need to work on as a city, and it's something that we need to move forward on now before it moves to Phase 2."

Jeewan Gill, the current councillor running for re-election, says he's heard the concerns from residents as well.

"People are worried about what is going to happen. How traffic is going to be impacted, how the storm water is going be affecting flooding, and whether a number of units are going to impact their properties. So all of the concerns are genuine concerns."

Gill says as councillor for the ward he's always stood with residents when they have concerns.

"If they are not happy with that one sometimes I have to vote against that one because we have to see the compatibility of the surrounding neighbourhoods, and whatever is in the neighbourhood and what kind of houses are in that neighbourhood," he said.

Gill recalls there was a proposal for a school on the land, but it was cancelled by the catholic school board and then the land was sold to a private developer.

He says residents will have an opportunity to provide feedback on the plan long before it comes in front of the next term of council.

"Some of the information they don't have it because of all these studies have to be done, and that's where we will make recommendations or deny the recommendations based on the studies. Like if there's a study showing that traffic is going to be increased and what are the layers to be taken on that traffic."

The proposed development still needs to go before a city committee and city council for rezoning approval

Candidate Sydney Brouillard-Coyle told AM800 she's spoken with residents near the proposed site, and reviewed the initial proposal.

Due to it being in the initial stages, she says she can't state for certain whether she's for or against the proposal until a full environmental assessment of the site is undertaken, and the appropriate public consultation is carried out in the community.

Sophia Sevo, another candidate in the running, told AM800 she's aware of residents concerns but says it's part of a broader issue.

She says the mayor and council are expected to represent and act on behalf of their constituents so tax money, planned projects and investments should be discussed within wards.

Candidate Angelo Marignani says on the campaign trail, a concern that keeps coming up is uncontrolled development that removes the quality of life for the people of East Riverside and Forest Glade.

He says developers must mitigate flooding concerns by creating on-site cisterns that capture all rainwater from their development not stressing are already stressed system.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi