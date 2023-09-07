Ward 7 councillor wants lights added at intersection leaving Forest Glade

A member of city council wants to know if a traffic light can be installed to improve safety at an intersection along Tecumseh Road East in Windsor.

Ward 7 councillor Angelo Marignani asked administration during Tuesday's council meeting to bring back a report on adding a traffic light at the intersection of Tecumseh Road East and Robinet Road.

Marignani wants the report to also include details around traffic volumes, police incidents and changing traffic trends around that intersection in the Forest Glade neighbourhood.

He says since a roundabout was added on Banwell Road at Mulberry Drive and Wildwood Drive, a lot of people changed their behaviour and started using Robinet as one of the ways they get out of Forest Glade.

"A lot of people are still continuing with that driving pattern, so there has been an increase in the number of vehicles using that intersection, especially with the rapid growth happening east of Robinet. So a lot of growth in Forest Glade east of Robinet and people are using that," he says.

A view of Tecumseh Road East and Robinet Road in Windsor. (Photo: Google Maps)

Marignani says from what residents are telling him, there seems to also be a timing issue when it comes to the lights at nearby Banwell Road and Clover Avenue.

"So just as one direction clears, the other direction starts," he says. "So administration will look into the timing of the lights but also the vehicle counts. I would like that to be done now, especially with the start of the school year and the increased volume we're having."

Marignani believes appears traffic patterns are shifting in that area which is why he wants the report to examine the trends around that intersection..

"I think the trends will indicate the growth of our community. Ward 7 is the fastest growing community and east of Robinet is the fastest growing area of Forest Glade, so this is where you have that exponential growth," he adds.

On Aug. 24, one person was killed at the intersection of Tecumseh Road East and Robinet Road following a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle.

A report on a potential traffic light at that intersection will be brought to a future meeting of council.