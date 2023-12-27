Ward 9 city councillor calling for new report on Housing Accelerator Fund

One city councillor is asking for a report, which was previously opposed, to return to the council table in January.

Ward 9 councillor, Kieran McKenzie, is asking city administration to bring forward a new report on the Housing Accelerator Fund at the next meeting of Council in light of new information.

On December 13, council held a last minute special meeting to discuss the plan, with an option looking to allow four residential units by right on any property zoned for single-family residential which would provide the city with at least $40-million, and potentially up to $70-million in federal HAF money.

Council decided to stick with the status quo and only allow three units on one property. Council was also told on the day of the special meeting that a decision needed to be made that day.

However, McKenzie is saying that's no longer the case and that recent reports quoting Members of Parliament now state they could have up until mid-January to make a decision.

He adds the decision was rushed, and needs to be given another opportunity by council to look over the HAF plan, and discuss options at the first January meeting.

He says the City of Windsor has been in a housing crisis for months.

"The idea that we would say no to tens of millions of dollars based on a zoning change, or by-law change that in my mind is reasonable, was a very, let's call it, questionable decision."

McKenzie says council received the report as they sat down for the special meeting on Dec. 13, and that he believes council would look another chance to look it over and make an informed decision.

"The decision that council made, I think, was made under duress, and it was made under a timeline that today, is that a decision could've been made into the New Year. What we heard in the meeting was that if you don't make the decision today, you will not be eligible for the funding."

He adds that council deserves another opportunity to say yes or no to this report.

"And if it's no, I respect that decision. But if it's yes, I applaud that decision because I think given the circumstances that we're facing in our community today, we need to say yes to accepting and leveraging those funds to address the housing needs in the City of Windsor."

The consideration as to whether or not to bring forward a new report now rests with the administration.

The next meeting of Council will be January 15, and the agenda will be public January 5.

The City of Windsor already allows for three residential units as of-right: one in a main dwelling and one as an accessory dwelling unit.

Of the 80,000 plus homes in Windsor, the city has received just 23 applications for a third unit over the past six months.