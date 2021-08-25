Ward 9 Councillor Happy Over Feasibility Study for Potential Library

The Windsor Public Library board approved a feasibility study earlier this month for a library in Ward 9, but it now has to go to city council for final approval.

Kieran McKenzie, the councillor for Ward 9, says he's had numerous conversations with residents over the years about a library and believes it would be well used.

"Ward 9 is the only ward that doesn't have either a library or a community centre. I've had discussions with literally thousands of residents and there's broad consensus that we'd love to see some of those types of amenities brought into the ward," he says.

McKenzie believes there's an interesting opportunity to leverage an existing amenity in the area - the Devonwood Conservation Area (DCA) - which is surrounded by residential and commercial developments as well as roadways.

"The concept here is to actually take that existing strength and leverage that existing strength and build upon it. Not on the actual site per se, but in close proximity to potentially add a new branch which is something that's been addressed in the library master plan that the southeast portion of the city does require that type of a resource," he says.

McKenzie has spoken with both the Essex Region Conservation Authority and the University of Windsor, and says both are interested in the concept and potentially getting involved further.

He says it's a fact that the southeast part of the city is going to see the greatest amount of commercial, residential and industrial development, so the idea just makes sense.

"We definitely need to see those types of investments on the recreational front, as well as library investments. As I've said, I'm just thrilled that the library board took the step to take that next step in the process to add that amenity to this part of the city," says McKenzie.

The feasibility study will be discussed during Windsor's budget deliberations scheduled to take place in December.

With files from Aaron Mahoney and Rob Hindi