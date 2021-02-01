Ward Four Resident Calling for Auditor General Website

A Windsor resident is calling for more transparency when it comes to the city's auditor general.

Howard Weeks addressed council Monday calling for a website where residents can view what issues the AG is working on and what's being done to address them.

The request comes after Auditor General Chris O'Connor delivered a report to council in response to a complaint he hasn't been providing enough information to the public.

Weeks says residents deserve to know what's going on behind the scenes.

"One of the most important jobs of the AG office should be the dissemination of accessible, transparent information that encourages citizen participation and dispels public apathy."

He says a website would help to better engage the community.

"I would encourage the creation of an auditor general website or even a Facebook page similar to the mayor's that lets the public know what is going on and invites comments and feedback."

Weeks says taxpayers should have the opportunity to know what they're paying for.

"The mayor's very wide reaching audience might benefit from a regular auditor general update featuring the latest progress and results."

Council approved the charter for the city's AG in January of last year — according to the charter O'Connor is to provide independent, objective, assurance and advice on the city's operations.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi