Warden says 'if Canada wants to play in the big sandbox, we have to follow through'

The warden of Essex County believes if "Canada wants to play in the big sandbox, we have to follow through."

Hilda MacDonald made the comment following a news conference at Windsor City Hall Monday.

She stood with elected leaders from the city and across Windsor-Essex who called on the federal government to act swiftly in finalizing a deal to secure the entire NextStar Energy electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant.

The future of the electric vehicle battery plant remains in jeopardy as negotiations over increased incentives have stalled between the federal government and Stellantis and LG Energy Solution.

MacDonald says we can't play chicken at the end.

"That's how I see it. At the end when the going gets tough, we stop talking. That's not acceptable," she says.

The automaker is exploring options for the plant which could include moving part of the planned operation to Michigan or elsewhere in the U.S.

MacDonald says they're starting their strategic plan discussions in a couple of months and this plant is a key component.

"It would be a priority for us to develop industrial lands as well. If the wheels fall off of this, it changes our priority. Absolutely, we need to show that we're all a region that support each other," she says.

MacDonald says she attended the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) Annual Conference this past weekend with Deputy Warden Joe Bachetti and Ward 2 Windsor City Councillor Fabio Costante, where Justin Trudeau was a keynote speaker.

"He never mentioned Windsor. He talked about St. Thomas and how great that was going to be and quite frankly we were appalled that there was no mention of the region or even a discussion of the value to the economy. I'm very disappointed with that," she adds.

When the $5-billion plant was announced in 2022, the site was intended to assemble both cells and modules in two different sections along with a research and development aspect, but the battery module production component is reportedly in jeopardy.

Stellantis and LG Energy Solution warned in early May that they were implementing contingency plans because the federal government hadn't lived up to their agreement, pointing to incentives provided to the Volkswagen plant in St. Thomas.

With files from Rob Hindi