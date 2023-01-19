Warden thanks county staff after last month's winter storm

Essex County Warden Hilda MacDonald is thanking county staff after last month's winter storm.

She thanked them Wednesday night during the first county council meeting of the new year.

MacDonald highlighted the work of county road crews along with staff at Essex-Windsor EMS and staff at Sun Parlour Home.

She says the road crews were out for 72 hours covering 26,644 kilometres of road while putting down 2,458 tonnes of salt.

MacDonald says county staff braved the weather to serve the public over the holidays.

"Every member of the roads team including four who were scheduled to be on vacation reported for duty that includes the manager, supervisors, the administrative assistant, mechanics and the traffic signals electrician."

A winter storm hit Windsor-Essex and southwestern Ontario on December 23 impacting holiday travel for motorists.

The storm saw a signifant drop in temperature and it also brought rain, snow and strong winds.

A Blizzard Warning was also issued for the area.