Warehouse fire in Amherstburg under investigation

Amherstburg fire crews remain on the scene of a warehouse fire at a farm on Pike Road.

Chief Bruce Montone says the fire broke out overnight and the warehouse is a complete loss.

He says crews are putting out hotspots and heavy equipment has been brought in.

"This is very preliminary, we have not been able to do a full some investigation at this point but we do have reports of lightning in the area," he continued. "So we're certainly going to be looking at that as a potential cause and it is a total loss."

Montone says crews will remain on scene for most of the day.

"We have to do a follow up investigation, we notified the Office of the Fire Marshal because of the potential dollar loss, so we'll spend most of the day onsite," Montone said.

Montone says the Ontario Fire Marshal has been contacted due to the significant loss but it's unknown if an investigator will come to the scene.

He says the owners of the property were not home at the time of the blaze.

Earlier this morning, Amherstburg fire shared on social media "after a full night of firefighting, AFD is still on scene on County Road 18 with the road close. Crews expect to be on scene for at least another couple hours. This morning commute, please avoid County Road 18 from the 5th to 6th Concession."